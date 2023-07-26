The Woodshed hosts weekly flea market in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekly flea market has joined the happenings in North Topeka.

You’ll find it at The Woodshed Events Center. The Woodshed’s operator Jeanice Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

Jeanice said the flea market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday in The Woodshed’s parking lot, 1901 N. Kansas Ave. She said it typically has 15-25 vendors offering a variety of items, from homemade crafts, new and used items, produce and more. They also have a food truck.

Jeanice said the markets are a nice addition to The Woodshed’s schedule. They also host a variety of community and private events in the building that was once the Moose Lodge. She said it’s fun to hear people share memories of times spent at events in the building.

You can learn how to join the sale as a vendor here.

