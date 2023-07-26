Wednesday’s gas prices up 9 cents over Tuesday across Kansas, according to AAA

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas Wednesday morning in Kansas was $3.42, up nine cents from Tuesday’s price of $3.33 per gallon, according to AAA. Some stations in Topeka on Wednesday morning were selling unleaded fuel for as much as $3.59 per gallon -- 17 cents higher than the statewide average.(CBS46)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In case you haven’t noticed, gas prices are up across Kansas and the nation.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas Wednesday morning in Kansas was $3.42. That’s up nine cents per gallon from Tuesday’s statewide average price of $3.33 per gallon and up 16 cents a gallon from the $3.26 of a week ago.

Some stations in Topeka on Wednesday morning were selling unleaded fuel for as much as $3.59 per gallon -- 17 cents higher than the statewide average.

AAA says the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Wednesday morning was $3.68, up a nickel from the $3.63 a gallon on Tuesday and up 12 cents over the $3.56 of a week ago.

Despite the rise in prices, the national average still was 64 cents below the $4.32 per gallon of a year ago, AAA says.

Diesel fuel also is on the rise, checking in at an average price of $3.66 per gallon on Wednesday in Kansas, up three cents from the $3.63 on Tuesday and up a dime from the $3.56 of a week ago. That’s still far below the cost of a year ago, when diesel was selling for an even $5 a gallon in Kansas.

Meanwhile, the national average price for diesel fuel on Wednesday was $3.92, up two cents from the $3.90 on Tuesday and up six cents from the $3.86 of a week ago, but down $1.46 from the $5.38 of a year ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, unleaded gas was going from $3.19 to $3.59 a gallon Wednesday morning in Topeka, while diesel fuel was running $3.39 to $3.83 a gallon.

