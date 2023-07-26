Wednesday morning collision slows traffic on busy central Topeka street

Traffic was slowed Wednesday morning after a pickup truck and car collided at S.W. 17th and...
Traffic was slowed Wednesday morning after a pickup truck and car collided at S.W. 17th and Harrison in central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A collision on Wednesday morning slowed traffic on a busy central Topeka street but resulted in no serious injuries, police said.

The crash was reported around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday at S.W. 17th and Harrison.

A bronze-colored Chevrolet truck and a black Ford Five Hundred car collided in the intersection.

The Chevrolet pickup truck had heavy front-end damage and came to rest facing southwest near the center of the intersection.

The Ford had damage to its rear driver’s side panel and came to rest facing northeast in a grassy area on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Traffic on S.W. 17th was shut down between Topeka Boulevard on the west and Harrison on the east while crews responded to the scene.

No one in either vehicle required ambulance transportation to the hospital, police said.

Traffic was allowed to resume on S.W. 17th around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

