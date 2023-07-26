Wednesday forecast: Near record territory

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat continues today with both the low and high temperatures near record territory from 1936 in Topeka. The warmest low today is 82° and the record high is 107°. The heat wave remains strong through early next week with clouds and possible rain the only factors that would keep temperatures cooler.

Taking Action:

With temperatures 95-106 and heat indices 100-110 for most spots (some areas could be hotter on some days) through early next week please stay safe and limit outdoor exposure. Stay hydrated and keep your pets in mind as well. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer (more than tornadoes) so it is extremely important to stay cool especially at night. With mild temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s for the week, if you’re not able to cool down properly at night it will have an impact on the next day.

Rain chances remain very low for the next 8 days but chances do exist so keep checking back daily for updates.



You may notice the 8 day forecast is dry with no rain chances however rain chances could exist at times especially tonight through Monday in an isolated nature. Because of low confidence on specifically when and where any rain will occur and the fact that whatever rain does move into an area won’t amount to much will keep the forecast dry for now but know that is subject to change if short term models indicate a higher probability of rain compared to what they do right now.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early with plenty of sun this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s to 106°. Winds SW/NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80°. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 90s to around 104°. Winds SW/S 5-15 mph.

It is important to know highs could vary due to clouds, possible rain and humidity levels. Even with all those factors heat indices will likely max out at 110° for most areas even with very hot temperatures. Remember it may only be hot because of very low humidity. It shouldn’t keep you from following heat safety protocols and limiting outdoor exposure from mid-morning to late afternoon whatever the temperature is because bottom line it will be hot and dangerous.

We’re also monitoring a frontal boundary Friday that could lead to more areas cooling down in the 90s compared to today through Friday but uncertainty on how far south the front will get. Regardless it does look to retreat back north to heat back up early next week then the long range models do offer a possible cool down to end next week for more seasonal highs the weekend of August 5-6.

