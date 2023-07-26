Washburn football previews 2023 season at MIAA Media Day.

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Washburn football previewed its 2023 season in Kansas City at MIAA Media Day on Tuesday.

After a 7-4 2022 season, the Ichabods are coming into 2023 with a lot of new guys in starting roles. But the team says that’s nothing to be concerned about, because they still bring a lot of reps and playing time to the field.

“Reps mean everything,” said defensive tackle Justice Akinmoladun. “The vets, we led the younger guys, so everybody’s in position to make plays, to be able to be ready.”

“I think it’s just a shift in the mindset. I think our work ethic was there, but I think instead of thinking about just the playoffs, like we gotta do this to get to playoffs, let’s just focus on the first week,” said quarterback Kellen Simoncic.

The Ichabods may have lost two explosive receivers in JJ Letcher and Peter Afful, but they’re confident in the new guys stepping up.

“Collin Wilson, who got injured last year, he should have a very big year for us,” said head coach Craig Schurig.

“Cole Keller, Tyce Brown, Dylan Gilbert, Ty Garrett, Armani Tookes,” said Simoncic. “These guys are all my age. We came in together, there’s good connection there.”

They’re also emphasizing a bigger focus on the run game, and controlling the clock better.

“Taylon Peters, our offensive line, Tyler Bowden. We need to improve our run game. That’s probably the biggest improvement area for us,” Coach Schurig added.

“During last year, a lot of the games came down to the third or the fourth quarter. That’s due to a lack of consistency,” said Akinmoladun.

With a year of the full time starting job under his belt in which he notched over 2,300 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns, junior quarterback Kellen Simoncic is feeling good.

“More confidence. I think it kinda slows the game down a little bit. Learning how to prepare, and kinda know what’s to come,” said Simoncic. “11 games is a lot, especially in this conference. You can’t take a week off.”

“Yeah that’s huge. Anytime you return your quarterback, especially as good as he is. I think he took huge strides last year, and now he’s a leader,” said Simoncic.

It can’t hurt having all five offensive linemen returning, as well.

“They’re all studs. They work so hard, and the guys that should get the most recognition,” Simoncic said.

The ‘Bods start their season on the road against Pitt State on August 31st, and they’ll be back home at Yager Stadium on September 7th.

