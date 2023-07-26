Topeka Tropics moving to new league

Topeka Tropics
Topeka Tropics(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the Tropics announced their return last year, they’re now on the move.

The Tropics took to their Facebook page to announce that the Omaha Beef, Topeka Tropics, and Sioux City Bandits are withdrawing their named from the Champions Indoor Football League.

Topeka Tropics co-owners Josh Barr, and Chad Logan shared their thoughts on the withdrawal from the CIF. “While we are still new to the indoor football business and learning the intricacies that come within the industry, seeing the shared goals and directions we each have for the Tropics also align with two franchises that have each been in operation for nearly 25 years confirms that we have partnered with the right people in the industry. The Tropics are laying the foundation for our partners, community, and fans to share in the same success and longevity that both the Bandits and Beef have enjoyed. We are excited for the future of the Topeka Tropics”.

The Tropics say an announcement will be made in the coming days on what league they’ll play in during the 2024 season.

