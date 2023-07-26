Topeka Area Sports Commission Cares to host golf tournament fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Area Sports Commission announces a new equity-focused initiative, TASC Cares, which is dedicated to fulfilling the commission’s key goal of building a healthier community through equitable access to athletics and sports competition.

Greater Topeka Partnership officials said TASC Cares aims to remove barriers to athletic participation by providing micro-grants to local youths in need of assistance, enabling them to take part in athletic play and experience the numerous benefits of sports engagement.

Greater Topeka Partnership officials indicated as part of its commitment to inclusivity, TASC Cares will focus on youth between the ages of eight and 18, targeting those who face financial limitations hindering their participation in organized sports. The program will provide micro-grants to qualified applicants with those grants being used for registration fees, equipment purchases and other essential expenses related to athletic competition.

According to the Greater Topeka Partnership officials, to ensure the availability of necessary gear, the Topeka Area Sports Commission has partnered with local sporting goods store, Play It Again Sports, to supply qualified TASC Cares applicants with the equipment they need. TASC Cares will soon make its application process available on the TASC website, TopekaSports.org, which is currently being designed to accommodate this exciting new initiative.

“TASC Cares is a significant step forward in fostering a more inclusive and equitable athletic community in the greater Topeka area,” said TASC Director Mike Bell. “We believe that every child should have the opportunity to participate in sports and experience the many rewarding benefits they offer. TASC Cares will play a vital role in breaking down financial barriers and creating a level playing field for youth athletes in Shawnee County and beyond.”

“TASC Cares aligns perfectly with our vision of a vibrant and active community, where every individual, regardless of socioeconomic status, has equal opportunity to engage in sports,” said Jake Farrant, CEO of Mammoth Sports Construction, and chair of TASC. “Through micro-grants and our partnership with Play It Again Sports, we aim to empower kids in the area by providing them with the means to learn and grow through athletics. Together, we can build a healthier, more inclusive community through the transformative power of sports.”

According to officials with the Greater Topeka Partnership, funding for TASC Cares will primarily come from private donations, community financial contributions and proceeds generated through events. Grants will be administered through the Greater Topeka Partnership Foundation, ensuring program transparency and accountability. Donations to TASC Cares through the GTP Foundation are tax-deductible.

Officials with Greater Topeka Partnership said the inaugural TASC Cares fundraising event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Aug. 14 and will take the form of an exciting mini-golf tournament at Topeka’s Sports Center located at 6545 SW 10th Ave. The event promises an enjoyable experience for participants, featuring live music, food trucks and refreshing beverages.

“We invite community members and organizations to join us for the inaugural TASC Cares mini-golf fundraiser by creating a team or sponsoring a hole,” Bell added. “By participating in this tournament, you will not only have a fantastic time but also directly contribute to enabling kids in our community to engage in sports and reap the lifelong benefits.”

Tickets for the inaugural TASC Cares Mini-Golf Tournament can be purchased HERE, or by finding the tournament on the events page of TopekaPartnership.com. Each ticket secures registration for a team of four, ensuring participants can enjoy the event as a group while supporting a worthy cause.

