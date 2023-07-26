Tickets to go on sale for Mannheim Steamroller Christmas in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets will go on sale for Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, which will take place on Dec. 10 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kan.

Stormont Vail Events Center officials said Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 35 years. Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound.

According to officials with the Stormont Vail Events Center, the program includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 26, and the tickets for the general public will be on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28. Use code TOPEKA for special presale access now to get your tickets before the general public.

For group discounts for 10 or more people, contact Aimee.craig@oakviewgroup.com.

