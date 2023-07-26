TFI Family Services Inc. shares water safety tips as temperatures rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI Family Services Inc. reminds residents of water safety tips as temperatures rise.

TFI Family Services Inc. officials said one of TFI’s core values is child safety, and as we reach warmer days, we would like to remind families that setting rules around water safety is important.

“While we know that aquatic activities are a great bonding experience for families, we encourage everyone to be vigilant when in or around water,” said Whitney Mansfield, Chair of TFI’s Health and Safety Committee

According to TFI Family Services Inc. officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports more children, ages 1 to 4, die from drowning than any other cause, and it’s the second leading cause of death for children, ages 5-14. Every year in the U.S., there is an estimated 4,000 fatal unintentional drowning, an average of 11 drownings deaths per day.

TFI Family Services Inc. officials shared these water safety tips to stay aware:

Never leave your child alone; if you must leave, take your child with you.

Find age-appropriate swimming lessons for your child, but keep in mind that lessons do not make your child “drown-proof.”

Lifeguards are not babysitters; always keep your eyes on your child.

Do not let children play around drains and suction fittings.

Never consume alcohol when operating a boat, and always make sure everyone is wearing U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

Do not underestimate the power of water; even rivers and lakes can have undertows.

Always have a first aid kit and emergency contact information handy.

Get training in CPR.

If a child is missing, check the water first.

TFI Family Services Inc. officials noted every pool, lake and warm summer day holds the possibility of new, fun summer experiences. All you need to add is your undivided attention to make sure safety is top of mind as well.

TFI Family Services Inc. is a leading child welfare agency providing experience, compassion, quality services and care. They provide various types of services in the community and have over 50 years of experience in providing child welfare services, including foster care services, group home care, case management, independent living, psychiatric residential treatment center, behavioral health, adoption services, visitation services and aftercare services.

