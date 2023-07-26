Teens arrested after Topeka traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, stolen gun

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teens were arrested after a traffic stop in Southwest Topeka led law enforcement to find multiple guns, a stolen gun and illegal drugs.

The Shawnee County Sheriff says that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, July 24, deputies stopped a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra near SW 28th and Fairlawn Rd. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found five juveniles inside the sedan as the driver failed to provide a valid driver’s license before a passenger attempted to run. The passenger was quickly apprehended after a short chase.

During the incident, deputies also said they found and seized illegal drugs and multiple firearms - one of which had been reported stolen out of Wichita.

The Sheriff’s Office said the passenger that tried to run was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Juvenile Detention Center on:

  • Felony interference with law enforcement
  • Distribution of marijuana
  • Possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal use of a weapon
  • Possession of stolen property

Law enforcement noted that a second passenger was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated incident.

Officials have not released the name of either arrested teenager. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
FILE
No arrests made in fatal Butler Co. hit-and-run, suspect named
FILE
Jayhawk offensive lineman charged following threats at Football Complex
TPD officials said as a result of the investigation, Raymundo A. Martinez, 36, of Topeka, was...
Topeka man arrested for burglary at Calhoun’s Jewelers
Dakota McBurney
Wanted man arrested after spotted exiting vehicle in Central Topeka

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
FILE
Lost tire causes pickup to flip along I-70 in Topeka, one seriously injured
The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas Wednesday morning in Kansas was $3.42, up nine...
Wednesday’s gas prices up 9 cents over Tuesday across Kansas, according to AAA
Failure to yield to emergency vehicle lands two in hospital following crash