Teens arrested after Topeka traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, stolen gun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teens were arrested after a traffic stop in Southwest Topeka led law enforcement to find multiple guns, a stolen gun and illegal drugs.

The Shawnee County Sheriff says that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, July 24, deputies stopped a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra near SW 28th and Fairlawn Rd. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found five juveniles inside the sedan as the driver failed to provide a valid driver’s license before a passenger attempted to run. The passenger was quickly apprehended after a short chase.

During the incident, deputies also said they found and seized illegal drugs and multiple firearms - one of which had been reported stolen out of Wichita.

The Sheriff’s Office said the passenger that tried to run was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Juvenile Detention Center on:

Felony interference with law enforcement

Distribution of marijuana

Possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Criminal use of a weapon

Possession of stolen property

Law enforcement noted that a second passenger was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated incident.

Officials have not released the name of either arrested teenager. The incident remains under investigation.

