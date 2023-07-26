Snapped wire starts small fire in Shawnee Co., quickly extinguished by crews

A mower snaps a guide wire to a pole causing a fire on July 26, 2023.
A mower snaps a guide wire to a pole causing a fire on July 26, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A brush fire started by a snapped electrical line in Shawnee Co. was quickly extinguished by crews.

Crews with the Shawnee Heights Fire Department were called to the area of 77th and Burlingame Rd. in Shawnee Co. with reports of a small brush fire after a mower had snapped a guidewire connected to a power pole.

Shawnee County officials have confirmed to 13 NEWS that a Public Works employee had been mowing when a guidewire got wrapped up and snapped. The snapped wire caused the pole to topple and a small brush fire to start.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported and no damage estimates have been released.

A wire snapped by a mower causes a power pole to topple on July 26, 2023.
A wire snapped by a mower causes a power pole to topple on July 26, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)

