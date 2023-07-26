Search warrant sends 2 Topekans to jail after drugs found in joint investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served at a home near downtown Topeka landed two people in jail as a joint drug investigation continues.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, July 25, officials with the Drug Enforcement Unit and the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Nexus Unit searched a home in the 400 block of SW Western Ave. related to an ongoing drug investigation.

During the investigation, officials said illegal drugs were found and two occupants of the house were arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tammi S. Moore, 57, and Jesse D. Jones, 31, both of Topeka were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on distribution of certain stimulants and possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance.

Moore was also booked on use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation.

As of Wednesday, both Moore and Jones remain behind bars with no bond listed.

