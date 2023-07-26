Report indicates Kansas continues to balance job resignation rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that the Sunflower State continues to balance job resignation rates along with much of the Midwest.

With 250,000 Americans having quit during the month of May, personal finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, July 27, it released its updated rankings on 2023′s States with the Highest Job Resignation Rates.

To find how frequently employees are quitting in certain states, WalletHub said it compared all 50 along with Washington, D.C., against how frequently employees are quitting.

Kansas came in at 27th overall with a May resignation rate of 2.7% and a resignation rate of 2.58% for the past 12 months.

Oklahoma had the worst retention rates in the region as it came in 19th overall with a May resignation rate of 3% and a resignation rate of 3.1% for the past 12 months.

Colorado slightly bested Kansas as it came in 28th overall with a May resignation rate of 2.6% and a resignation rate of 2.73% for the past 12 months.

Missouri lost even fewer employees as it came in 36th overall with a May resignation rate of 2.5% and a resignation rate of 2.55% for the last 12 months.

Lastly, Nebraska lost the fewest employees in the region as it came in 40th overall with a May resignation rate of 2.4% and a resignation rate of 2.32% over the past 12 months.

The report found the states where employees are leaving the quickest include:

Delaware Alaska Montana Vermont Wyoming

The report found the states where employees are leaving more slowly include:

Massachusetts New Jersey New York Pennsylvania California

