Postal workers give mail-obsessed toddler his dream birthday

A toddler's mail truck-themed birthday included a mail truck parade and a mail truck cake. (@JESSICABERGMAN7, TIKTOK, JESSICA BERGMAN, GETTY IMAGES, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMSBURY, Conn. (CNN) - A birthday wish came true for a 2-year-old Connecticut boy obsessed with mail trucks in the form of a very special parade.

Jessica Bergman’s son, Colby, told her he wanted to have a mail truck theme for his 2nd birthday. He is obsessed with mail trucks and his letter carrier, Mailman Mike.

“So, Colby was very vocal that he wanted to have a mail truck birthday,” Bergman said.

The toddler’s mother called the post office, and Mailman Mike made it happen. Colby got a mail truck parade that also included a fire truck, a police cruiser and even some garbage trucks that actually picked up the garbage.

As soon as the parade ended, Mailman Mike unloaded a gift for Colby: a simulated mail truck that the toddler can ride on. He also got a certificate naming him an honorary letter carrier.

“Thank you, Mailman Mike,” Colby said in a video.

In addition to the parade, Colby’s birthday included a mail truck cake and a postal service counter, along with a postal uniform just his size.

Bergman says the toddler wants to be a mail truck for Halloween.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
Christian Gruber
Chase ends when suspect crashes vehicle into Topeka dry cleaner, 1 arrested
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Western Ave. shortly before 12:15 a.m. on...
Man injured in central Topeka Shooting
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
FILE
Officials hunt for suspect after woman hospitalized when car found in ravine

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Brother of late football star accused of plotting school shootings
Birthday wish comes true for toddler obsessed with mail trucks
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. (AP...
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $910 million after no one wins top prize