Newton woman severely injured after head-on collision with bridge pillar

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized with severe injuries after her car hit a bridge pillar in a head-on collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-135 and 135th St. in Harvey Co. near Newton with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a 2018 Ford Fusion driven by Susan Smith, 53, of Newton, headed north on the interstate in the far right lane.

For an unknown reason, KHP said the car veered off the road to the right where it hit a bridge pillar with the front of her vehicle.

Following the impact, officials said the car crashed into and landed in the right ditch.

Smith was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

