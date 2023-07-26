Newman Regional Health names next CEO

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health named its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cathy Pimple, MS, DNP, NE-BC.

Officials at Newman Regional Health said Pimple is a recognized leader in the healthcare industry with more than 30 years of experience. She has served the majority of that time at Newman Regional Health. Pimple began her profession and career at NRH as a nurse’s aide while attending Emporia State University pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Following graduation, she worked as a registered nurse. Her love for teaching and learning led her back to Emporia State University as a faculty instructor across the curriculum. To this day, she serves as an Adjunct Faculty Member, teaching classes on Healthcare information, Healthcare Operations, Human Resources, and Healthcare Finance to the next generation of healthcare professionals.

According to officials with Newman Regional Health, Pimple completed a Master of Science in Public Health and earned a doctorate in Leadership from the University of Kansas in 2019. Her career at Newman Regional Health continued. With her advanced clinical knowledge and expertise in leading complex systems, she was quickly promoted through various administrative positions. In 2013, she was named the Chief Quality and Compliance Officer. She was then asked to serve as the Chief Information Officer. She played a vital role in clinical process improvement throughout the hospital during her leadership and demonstrated a gift for instilling high-quality standards in clinical and non-clinical settings. Pimple was soon promoted to Chief Administrative Officer where she currently has served since 2020.

“The opportunity to lead Newman Regional Health, our community’s healthcare system, is truly an honor and a privilege,” said Pimple. “Healthcare is a calling, and I am grateful for having the opportunity to work among people with inspiring purpose and passion. I have learned so much during my time in healthcare. Our patients, medical staff, and clinical and financial teams have been great teachers of mine.”

The Newman Regional Health Board of Directors will work closely with hospital leadership to ensure a successful transition.

“After thorough succession planning and a search process, the board is pleased to have found the best individual to assume leadership of our hospital,” said Luke Arndt, Chairman of the NRH Board of Directors.

Pimple will follow current CEO Bob Wright, whose retirement is planned this fall.

“Cathy has the right mix of smarts, vision, hard work, confidence and compassion,” Wright said. “She knows how to see the potential in others; a rare talent.”

Wright retires following a decade-long tenure that modernized the hospital with significant infrastructure additions and high-tech medical equipment acquisitions. Wright also led the organization through the COVID-19 Pandemic, including being one of the first inpatient pharmacies in the state to obtain and administer COVID vaccines and hard-to-find drugs used for COVID Infusion Therapy. Under his leadership, Newman Regional Health was named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation multiple times.

