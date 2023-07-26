National reports: Colorado returning to Big 12 in 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An original member of the Big 12 appears to be on its way back following a 13-year departure. National media outlets on Wednesday afternoon began confirming reports that the University of Colorado, a member of the Pac-12 since 2011, is returning to the Big 12 in 2024. Colorado was also a member of the Big 8 before the conference expanded to the Big 12 in the mid 1990s.

College Football Insider Brett McMurphy said CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7 million) from ESPN/Fox media deal. He cited unnamed sources that Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 “because of Big 12 stability and (the) Pac-12′s uncertainty. McMurphy said an announcement is expected Thursday.

