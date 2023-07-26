Manhattan man arrested for multiple child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars for multiple child sex crimes.

Riley County Police Department officials said Darryl Klemick, 18, of Manhattan, was arrested yesterday, July 25, in connection to multiple incidents involving a now 16-year-old female victim known to Klemick with the offenses occurring between November 2022 and May 2023.

According to Riley County Police Department officials, Klemick was already confined on previous charges when he was arrested for three counts of electronic solicitation, four counts each of sexual exploitation of a child and unlawful sexual relations, and five counts of unlawful voluntary sexual relations.

Riley County Police Department officials noted a $150,000 bond was issued for these charges and Klemick remains confined in the Riley County Jail.

Riley County Police Department officials said no further information will be released due to the nature of the crimes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.