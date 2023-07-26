Manhattan City Hall to return to normal operations following A/C repairs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Repairs are moving along for the air conditioner at Manhattan City Hall.

The building was closed Wednesday, July 26 as repairs were made to its air conditioning system.

Viewer Price Rauch submitted pictures of the fan being replaced. He said the installation would be done by the end of the day.

The City of Manhattan just before 3:30 p.m. said A/C was restored and City Hall will return to normal operations Thursday, July 27.

