Man jailed after fentanyl found near Ottawa elementary school

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man remains behind bars after he was allegedly found with fentanyl within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.

The Ottawa Police Department says that on Tuesday, July 25, a joint search warrant with the Franklin Co. Drug Enforcement Unit was executed at a home in the 1100 block of Augusta Ln.

During the search of the home near Lincoln Elementary School, officials indicated that fentanyl had been found as well as other drugs. Fabian Soto, 21, of Ottawa, was arrested as a result.

Soto was booked into the Franklin Co. Jail on:

Unlawful distribution of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school

No drug tax stamp

Unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

OPD noted that as of Wednesday, Soto remains behind bars pending formal charges by the District Attorney’s Office.

