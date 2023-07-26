Man jailed after fentanyl found near Ottawa elementary school

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man remains behind bars after he was allegedly found with fentanyl within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.

The Ottawa Police Department says that on Tuesday, July 25, a joint search warrant with the Franklin Co. Drug Enforcement Unit was executed at a home in the 1100 block of Augusta Ln.

During the search of the home near Lincoln Elementary School, officials indicated that fentanyl had been found as well as other drugs. Fabian Soto, 21, of Ottawa, was arrested as a result.

Soto was booked into the Franklin Co. Jail on:

  • Unlawful distribution of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school
  • No drug tax stamp
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
  • Interference with law enforcement

OPD noted that as of Wednesday, Soto remains behind bars pending formal charges by the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
FILE
No arrests made in fatal Butler Co. hit-and-run, suspect named
FILE
Jayhawk offensive lineman charged following threats at Football Complex
TPD officials said as a result of the investigation, Raymundo A. Martinez, 36, of Topeka, was...
Topeka man arrested for burglary at Calhoun’s Jewelers
Dakota McBurney
Wanted man arrested after spotted exiting vehicle in Central Topeka

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Midday in Kansas
FILE
4 Topekans hospitalized after SUV collides with tree along I-70
SOS Kansas Inc. announced the 2023 Strong Ambassadors raised $50,901 for services. The SOS...
Domestic violence non-profit raises more than $50,000 for services