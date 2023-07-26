Lost tire causes pickup to flip along I-70 in Topeka, one seriously injured

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lost tire caused a pickup driven by a Topeka teen to flip along I-70 and sent a passenger to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 183.4 along eastbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Henri Beach, 18, of Topeka, had been headed east on the interstate in the left lane. The rear wheel then fell off the pickup and caused Beach to lose control.

KHP noted that the pickup skidded off the road and into the south ditch where it hit a guardrail and flipped over.

One of Beach’s passengers, Warren D. Smith, 49, of Bowling Green, Ky., was taken to Stormont Vail Health with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, Beach and his two other passengers, James C. Beach, 53, of Topeka, and Devan H. Jones, 18, of Topeka, all complained of pain but were not taken to a hospital by ambulance. These three were listed as wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.