Kansans urged to leave KHP two-step complaints online following judge’s ruling

FILE
FILE(KHP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans who wish to complain about the continued use of the two-step verification process by the Highway Patrol have been directed to do so online and not in person following a federal judge’s recent ruling.

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced Wednesday, July 26, that it will continue to review a federal court’s decision over the disputed two-step verification process. The U.S. District Court ordered the KHP earlier in July to end its use of the technique.

‘The KHP waged war’: Federal judge orders end of Kansas Trooper ‘two-step’ maneuver

KHP said it respects the Court’s conclusions and moving forward, will comply with the law as it continues to serve the State of Kansas.

“I remain committed to the Kansas Highway Patrol and the employees that are serving within the agency,” said Superintendent Col. Erik Smith. “The administration and all agency members will continue to be held to the highest levels of integrity and professionalism.”

Those who do have complaints about the two-step verification process have been directed to fill out a form with the Professional Standards Unit HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
FILE
No arrests made in fatal Butler Co. hit-and-run, suspect named
FILE
Jayhawk offensive lineman charged following threats at Football Complex
TPD officials said as a result of the investigation, Raymundo A. Martinez, 36, of Topeka, was...
Topeka man arrested for burglary at Calhoun’s Jewelers
Dakota McBurney
Wanted man arrested after spotted exiting vehicle in Central Topeka

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
FILE
Emporia woman, Ky. man hospitalized following SE Kan. collision
Officials with the Office of the Governor said that 24 communities in rural counties throughout...
Governor Kelly announces nearly $7.9 million in community development grants
FILE
Newton woman severely injured after head-on collision with bridge pillar