Kansans urged to leave KHP two-step complaints online following judge’s ruling

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans who wish to complain about the continued use of the two-step verification process by the Highway Patrol have been directed to do so online and not in person following a federal judge’s recent ruling.

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced Wednesday, July 26, that it will continue to review a federal court’s decision over the disputed two-step verification process. The U.S. District Court ordered the KHP earlier in July to end its use of the technique.

KHP said it respects the Court’s conclusions and moving forward, will comply with the law as it continues to serve the State of Kansas.

“I remain committed to the Kansas Highway Patrol and the employees that are serving within the agency,” said Superintendent Col. Erik Smith. “The administration and all agency members will continue to be held to the highest levels of integrity and professionalism.”

Those who do have complaints about the two-step verification process have been directed to fill out a form with the Professional Standards Unit HERE.

