Gun shot out of moving vehicle leads to man’s DUI arrest

Ryan K. Rankin
Ryan K. Rankin(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The decision to shoot a firearm out of a moving vehicle led to one man’s arrest when he was also found to allegedly be intoxicated.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 21, troopers on patrol saw a driver shoot a firearm out of the window of their vehicle. The location of the incident was not released, however, it was within Shawnee County’s borders.

Troopers said they pulled the driver over and identified the man as Ryan K. Rankin, 23. During the stop, he was also found to be under the influence.

Rankin was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Criminal discharge of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs - misdemeanor

Rankin was issued a bond of $1,500 which was posted and he was released by 1:30 p.m. that day. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

