Great Bend man perishes after truck blows tire along Highway 24

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLOUD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Great Bend has passed away after the truck he was driving blew a tire and rolled near Highway 24.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 249.5 on Highway 24 - about 13 miles southeast of Concordia - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a Ford straight truck driven by Dennis V. Klima, 71, of Great Bend, had been headed west on the highway when the truck’s tire blew.

The malfunction caused the truck to veer off the road into a field south of the highway where it rolled. The vehicle landed on its wheels.

KHP said Klima was taken to North Central Kansas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. However, he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

