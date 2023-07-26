Good Kids: Boys & Girls Club leader

By David Oliver
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Boys & Girls Club is full of superstar students. Darryl Head is one of them.

Darryl is entering his second year in the ‘Teen Center’ program. He sits on the club advisory board and helps make sure the club is always clean and ready for programs. He’s also involved in the club ‘Food Pantry’ program, helping stock the shelves checking inventory.

He will be a 7th grader at French Middle School. One club leader told 13 News that Darryl regularly accepts leadership roles and they can’t wait to see what his future holds.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Gruber
Chase ends when suspect crashes vehicle into Topeka dry cleaner, 1 arrested
Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Western Ave. shortly before 12:15 a.m. on...
Man injured in central Topeka Shooting
FILE
Officials hunt for suspect after woman hospitalized when car found in ravine
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Lee Defendorf, of Topeka, stands outside a house behind Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic...
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka man preserving Pentecostal Movement’s ties to capital city
Antonio, 10 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Antonio
Aiden Najafrizadeh
Good Kids - History Contest Winner
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka band director ready to play out final notes of career
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka band director ready to play out final notes of career