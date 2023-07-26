Good Kids: Boys & Girls Club leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Boys & Girls Club is full of superstar students. Darryl Head is one of them.

Darryl is entering his second year in the ‘Teen Center’ program. He sits on the club advisory board and helps make sure the club is always clean and ready for programs. He’s also involved in the club ‘Food Pantry’ program, helping stock the shelves checking inventory.

He will be a 7th grader at French Middle School. One club leader told 13 News that Darryl regularly accepts leadership roles and they can’t wait to see what his future holds.

