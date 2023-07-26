The Flint Hills Wellness Coalition Launches Housing Conditions Survey Pilot Project in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Wellness Coalition (FHWC) will start a housing conditions survey pilot project in the Ward District of Manhattan, Kansas.

FHWC volunteers will conduct visual assessments of neighborhood and home conditions to gauge the quality of the housing stock near Aggieville and City Park. Led by members of the FHWC workgroup, this initiative aims to address the pressing housing concerns highlighted in the Riley County Community Health Improvement Plan.

Over the next two months, volunteers will walk through residential areas in pairs, equipped with phones or tablets to record their observations. They will be easily identifiable, with Health Department staff wearing apparel featuring the department’s logo, and FHWC members wearing distinctive buttons. Importantly, the volunteers will remain on public property at all times, respecting residents’ privacy by neither knocking on doors nor entering private property.

The recorded assessments will primarily focus on home conditions such as visible roof damage, debris on properties, peeling paint, and other elements that could impact health and livability. Additionally, neighborhood conditions, including sidewalk damage, trees overhanging pathways, and trash in public areas will be noted.

”Housing is a social determinant of health so the conditions of which your housing is can affect or will affect health outcomes and or risks of health outcomes so its important for us to know that about our community as we impact change in our public health system,” said RCHD Health Educator Shanika Rose.

The FHWC is grateful for the partnership with Kansas State University’s Regional and Community Planning Department, which has provided software and training for the volunteers. By leveraging their expertise and commitment to creating resilient cities that enhance the quality of life, FHWC aims to drive sustainable, equitable, and accessible improvements for all community members.

To ensure safety and collaboration, volunteers will be walking in pairs, and the assessments are expected to be completed by the end of August. The results will be shared with the City of Manhattan’s Community Development Department, benefiting their ongoing efforts to address the community’s housing needs, particularly workforce housing. The hope is to conduct the housing conditions survey in other areas of the community to add information about the community’s housing stock.

