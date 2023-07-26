Failure to yield to emergency vehicle lands two in hospital following crash

Two people were transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 p.m....
Two people were transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at S.W. 12th and Washburn Avenue in central Topeka, authorities said.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle led to the hospitalization of two people in the Capital City during a late-night incident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, emergency crews were called to the area of Washburn Ave. and SW 12th St. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by Jordan T. Byers, 31, of Auburn, had been headed east on SW 12th St. with emergency lights and sirens activated.

KHP noted that Byers had been attempting to stop a driver headed in the wrong direction.

Meanwhile, a 2011 Ford Edge driven by Amanda P. McKinney, 34, of Topeka, uninvolved in the wrong-way driving incident, had failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and hit Byers’ vehicle on the driver’s side.

Officials said McKinney’s vehicle came to a rest on 12th St. while Byers’ patrol vehicle crashed into the southeast ditch.

McKinney and her passenger, Larnell E. Gause, 40, of Topeka, were taken to Stormont Vail Health with suspected minor injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident. Byers escaped the crash without injury. He was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

13 NEWS has contacted local law enforcement agencies for more information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
FILE
No arrests made in fatal Butler Co. hit-and-run, suspect named
FILE
Jayhawk offensive lineman charged following threats at Football Complex
TPD officials said as a result of the investigation, Raymundo A. Martinez, 36, of Topeka, was...
Topeka man arrested for burglary at Calhoun’s Jewelers
Dakota McBurney
Wanted man arrested after spotted exiting vehicle in Central Topeka

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Ryan K. Rankin
Gun shot out of moving vehicle leads to man’s DUI arrest
The heat continues
Washburn head coach Craig Schurig
Washburn football previews 2023 season at MIAA Media Day