Evergy gives tips on staying cool while saving money during heat wave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the historic heat wave continues to hit northeast Kansas, Evergy is giving tips on how you can save money on your energy bill while staying cool.

Evergy’s website lists tips such as installing window coverings to prevent heat form entering your home, using fans and ventilation to cool your home and making sure the air conditioning is running without conflict.

“Make sure your ventilation ducts are not blocked or covered by anything in your home,” Kevin Brannan, senior manager at Evergy, said. “If you have window covers or window covering, utilize those to block out some of the heat that will build and come within your home.”

Brannan says Energy Star and the Department of Energy (DOE) recommends the home temperature to be kept near 77 degrees, but Brannan recommends to just stay safe and comfortable.

“Obviously the DOE has recommendations, but I’d also recommend, when possible, pre-cool your home before the peak part of the day,” Brannan said. “Try to do the simple things around the home that makes your home a little bit cooler without ramping up that AC during the peak hours of the day.”

A full list of Evergy’s tips on saving money can be found HERE.

