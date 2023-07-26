Emporia woman, Ky. man hospitalized following SE Kan. collision

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia woman and a Kentucky truck driver were both sent to the hospital after a collision in southeastern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 79.7 along southbound I-35 in Butler Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Grace Haid, 36, of Emporia, had been traveling in the second lane between 45 and 50 mph. Meanwhile, a 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Jimmie Maynard, 32, of Sitka, Ky., quickly caught up with the pickup.

Officials said Maynard attempted to avoid the truck, however, he clipped the corner which sent the semi into the guardrail and then the inside barrier wall.

The collision also caused Haid’s vehicle to go over the guardrail and flip into a ditch.

KHP indicated that Maynard and Haid were both taken to Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado with suspected minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

