Emporia Granada Theatre announces fall concert series

Officials with the Emporia Granada Theatre said the historic theater is proud to announce the launch of its fall 2023 concert series.

“There’s something for everybody in our fall 2023 lineup! We are bringing country, blues, classic rock, and a fabulous holiday show for our community to enjoy,” said Stacey Schneider, the Emporia Granada Theatre Executive Director.

Officials with the Emporia Granada Theatre shared the following events during its concert series:

Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:00 p.m. – Levee Town, American roots and blues rock

Friday, Sept. 29, 7:00 p.m. – Ozark Mountain Daredevils, classic country-rock and electric bluegrass

Saturday, Oct. 28, 7:00 p.m. – ZZ-KC - a tribute to ZZ Top

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7:00 p.m. – The Lazy Wayne Band with opener Cody Joe Hodges, a red dirt country Veteran’s Day Concert

Saturday, Dec. 16, 7:00 p.m. – Jamie O’Neal Spirit & Joy Christmas Tour 2023

Doors open for all concerts at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for all shows are available now. Purchase online at www.emporiagranada.com, by phone at 620-342-3342, or visit the Emporia Granada Theatre Box Office at 805 Commercial St. during business hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

