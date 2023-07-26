Drones improve county weed department operations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Weed Department has a new tool in its toolbox.

Drones equipped with special technology enable them to reach dangerous or inaccessible areas to spray noxious weeds.

John Landon, director of the Shawnee County Weed Department, says safety is the biggest benefit to using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV’s).

“Some of the area’s over on the Kansas River, the shot rock is is another prime example,” he says. “That is, is you know, it’s about 50 feet wide a shot rock and you don’t really want to send somebody down there on that unstable rock that they could fall and break a leg or get hurt.”

It also reduces the amount of chemicals that workers come into contact with.

“The biggest things I like talking about the safety to the applicator and then the efficiency,” says Dustin Polasek, UAV Program Director for Nutrien Ag Solutions. “Applicators previously in the past we were normally in the area where doing the application, unfortunately we came out pretty covered in chemistry on a lot of days, especially as when the wind started to pick up. We call it getting Smurfed out unfortunately because they use a blue dye.”

Drones take less time to do the same job, freeing up operators to do other things.

Landon says what would take a crew of three workers two full days to complete, could be done in half a day by a drone.

“The efficiency is also just unbelievable,” says Polasek. “Most of your ground applicators range from about three to six acres an hour. And with that our efficiencies, around 15 to 30 acres an hour.”

“This has really opened up that ability to make sure you’re doing your post application assessments. Make sure you’re actually taking care of the property and everything’s actually getting done the way it should be done.” he says.

Polasek is the mind behind the tech. He got the idea for a drone with spraying capabilities during a work competition.

“I pitched the idea of utilizing UAVs for applications, teaching people on it, training people on it, starting to look at the capabilities, the efficiency, the efficacy of the UAVs and they actually approved it and fully funded the project.”

Now, Polasek works around the country helping control noxious weeds.

Looking to the future, Landon hopes integrating drones into the job will attract professionals interested in this technology.

“I think it’s the wave of the future,” he says. “I think it’s going to help recruit people that were having trouble recruiting now, because of the technology, the younger age people are going to come in and want to I want to use this technology and do it.”

The price tag on a Hylio Ag 116 drone, like the one used by the county weed department, is around $50,000 including licensure.

Landon says he plans to ask the commision for approval to buy additional drones and hire pilots to fly them in 2025.

