Domestic violence non-profit raises more than $50,000 for services

SOS Kansas Inc. announced the 2023 Strong Ambassadors raised $50,901 for services. The SOS...
SOS Kansas Inc. announced the 2023 Strong Ambassadors raised $50,901 for services. The SOS Ambassors include (Front Row from left): Aaron Armitage, Marcial Hernandez, Tracy Edwards, Kory Mitchell, Mic McGuire, and Joe Reed. (Back Row from left): Rolland Trahoon, Brogy Giesen, Brian Jones, and JD Chanley.(SOS, Inc.)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A domestic violence non-profit raises more than $50,000 for ambassador services.

SOS Kansas Inc. officials said the 15 SOS Strong Ambassadors worked from June 14 to July 20 to raise money to support the organization’s programs through a variety of creative means. During the campaign, the Ambassadors talked about SOS. The first $5,000 raised by the Ambassadors was matched by Kat and Tamir Zuckerman, and a generous $10,000 donation by an anonymous community member helped get the campaign off to a strong start. Generous support from the community helped the Ambassadors surpass their fundraising goal.

SOS Kansas Inc. officials said fundraisers included sales of baked goods, pulled pork and homemade ice cream and brownies, as well as a benefit concert, a cookout, a trivia night, and a raffle. Ambassador Brogy Giesen even colored his hair blue after meeting a fundraising challenge.

According to officials with SOS Kansas Inc., the 2023 SOS Strong Ambassadors were Aaron Armitage, Larry Bess, JD Chanley, Jeremy Dorsey, Tracy Edwards, Brogy Giesen, Marcial Hernandez, Jason Hoelting, Tom Johnson, Brian Jones, Mic McGuire, Kory Mitchell, Joe Reed, Nik Roth, and Rolland Trahoon. These Ambassadors strive to be upstanders in the fight against sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. Each SOS Strong Ambassador took a pledge to lead by example, never blame victims, be a positive up-stander rather than a willing bystander, not engage in any acts of violence, stand up for someone in need and always use their voice to speak up for what is right.

In the SOS Strong Campaign, SOS Kansas Inc. officials indicated men and people of all masculine genders are featured who display leadership, provide community support, and are dedicated to helping SOS stop sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. SOS Strong is an annual fundraiser that began in 2015 to highlight masculine role models that demonstrate positive examples of strength, community leadership, and fatherhood. These Ambassadors also demonstrate that abuse isn’t just a women’s problem, it’s everyone’s problem.

SOS Kansas Inc. officials noted all funds raised during SOS Strong go directly to support the services provided by SOS, which serves Lyon, Coffey, Chase, Osage and Morris Counties and includes SOS Crisis Services, CASA of the Flint Hills, the Child Visitation and Exchange Center, and the SOS Child Advocacy Center. More information about SOS can be found at soskansas.com. Those experiencing sexual or domestic violence, stalking, or human trafficking can call 1-800-825-1295 or text SOSKS to 847411 to confidentially speak to an advocate.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
FILE
No arrests made in fatal Butler Co. hit-and-run, suspect named
FILE
Jayhawk offensive lineman charged following threats at Football Complex
TPD officials said as a result of the investigation, Raymundo A. Martinez, 36, of Topeka, was...
Topeka man arrested for burglary at Calhoun’s Jewelers
Dakota McBurney
Wanted man arrested after spotted exiting vehicle in Central Topeka

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Midday in Kansas
FILE
4 Topekans hospitalized after SUV collides with tree along I-70
An injured Bald Eagle is recovered in Clay Co. over the weekend of July 21, 2023.
Bald Eagle injured in Clay Co. may have been hit by vehicle