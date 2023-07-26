Domestic violence non-profit raises more than $50,000 for services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A domestic violence non-profit raises more than $50,000 for ambassador services.

SOS Kansas Inc. officials said the 15 SOS Strong Ambassadors worked from June 14 to July 20 to raise money to support the organization’s programs through a variety of creative means. During the campaign, the Ambassadors talked about SOS. The first $5,000 raised by the Ambassadors was matched by Kat and Tamir Zuckerman, and a generous $10,000 donation by an anonymous community member helped get the campaign off to a strong start. Generous support from the community helped the Ambassadors surpass their fundraising goal.

SOS Kansas Inc. officials said fundraisers included sales of baked goods, pulled pork and homemade ice cream and brownies, as well as a benefit concert, a cookout, a trivia night, and a raffle. Ambassador Brogy Giesen even colored his hair blue after meeting a fundraising challenge.

According to officials with SOS Kansas Inc., the 2023 SOS Strong Ambassadors were Aaron Armitage, Larry Bess, JD Chanley, Jeremy Dorsey, Tracy Edwards, Brogy Giesen, Marcial Hernandez, Jason Hoelting, Tom Johnson, Brian Jones, Mic McGuire, Kory Mitchell, Joe Reed, Nik Roth, and Rolland Trahoon. These Ambassadors strive to be upstanders in the fight against sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. Each SOS Strong Ambassador took a pledge to lead by example, never blame victims, be a positive up-stander rather than a willing bystander, not engage in any acts of violence, stand up for someone in need and always use their voice to speak up for what is right.

In the SOS Strong Campaign, SOS Kansas Inc. officials indicated men and people of all masculine genders are featured who display leadership, provide community support, and are dedicated to helping SOS stop sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. SOS Strong is an annual fundraiser that began in 2015 to highlight masculine role models that demonstrate positive examples of strength, community leadership, and fatherhood. These Ambassadors also demonstrate that abuse isn’t just a women’s problem, it’s everyone’s problem.

SOS Kansas Inc. officials noted all funds raised during SOS Strong go directly to support the services provided by SOS, which serves Lyon, Coffey, Chase, Osage and Morris Counties and includes SOS Crisis Services, CASA of the Flint Hills, the Child Visitation and Exchange Center, and the SOS Child Advocacy Center. More information about SOS can be found at soskansas.com. Those experiencing sexual or domestic violence, stalking, or human trafficking can call 1-800-825-1295 or text SOSKS to 847411 to confidentially speak to an advocate.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.