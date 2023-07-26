Cram the Cruiser gets Carbondale kids ready for school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Back to school time can bring big bills for families. A local police department is looking to help by teaming up with their town’s library.

“Cram the Cruiser” is coming up Aug. 4 in Carbondale. Police Chief Shannon Seals and Carbondale Library director Heather Garrison visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain the partnership supporting students in the Santa Fe Trail school district.

Chief Seals said law enforcement values their interactions with young people and wanted to find a way to support them when they head back to class. Meantime, Garrison said the library values its role as a hub of activity for students and families, especially during the summer months.

The 2nd annual Cram the Cruiser is a partnership between Carbondale Police, Carbondale City Library and Hope Against Hunger, Inc. People are invited to bring school supplies and cram a police cruiser full of them. The event is held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 in conjunction with the library’s First Friday family night activities.

The next day, Aug. 5, the library will host a one-stop school-shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can come in to “shop” for backpacks (donated by Carbondale UCC Church and Carbondale Lions Club), supplies, and clothing (donated by Hope for Hunger clothing house).

In addition, the non-profit Sole Reason can help families get shoes for their students, and will deliver them during the Friday, Aug. 4 event to families who sign up. To apply, visit https://www.solereason.net/apply-for-shoes and enter Carbondale City Library in the organization name and/or drop off spot.

