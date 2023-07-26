Community job fair showcases work opportunities, community resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Job seekers and general members of the public were able to connect with job opportunities and community resources today.

Community Resources Council and Community Action hosted a unique job expo at the former Stout Elementary School building.

Attendees were able to conduct on the spot interviews, leave their resumes with hiring companies, and learn about resources available in the community. CRC says each step builds on each other.

“We do have a need in the community for jobs, but also for the resource side of things,” CRC Marketing Director Brittany Laughlin said. “I think it’s very important to pair the two because when people are homeless, you need a job, but you also need food, and you need somewhere to start.”

CRC says they can point people toward the help they need, just call 785-233-1365.

Valeo Behavioral Health, McDonald’s and the Department of Corrections were among the organizations at the fair.

