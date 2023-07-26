Community job fair showcases work opportunities, community resources

Attendees were able to conduct on the spot interviews, leave their resumes with hiring...
Attendees were able to conduct on the spot interviews, leave their resumes with hiring companies, and learn about resources available in the community.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Job seekers and general members of the public were able to connect with job opportunities and community resources today.

Community Resources Council and Community Action hosted a unique job expo at the former Stout Elementary School building.

Attendees were able to conduct on the spot interviews, leave their resumes with hiring companies, and learn about resources available in the community. CRC says each step builds on each other.

“We do have a need in the community for jobs, but also for the resource side of things,” CRC Marketing Director Brittany Laughlin said. “I think it’s very important to pair the two because when people are homeless, you need a job, but you also need food, and you need somewhere to start.”

CRC says they can point people toward the help they need, just call 785-233-1365.

Valeo Behavioral Health, McDonald’s and the Department of Corrections were among the organizations at the fair.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
FILE
Jayhawk offensive lineman charged following threats at Football Complex
Two people were transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 p.m....
Failure to yield to police vehicle lands two in hospital following crash
TPD officials said as a result of the investigation, Raymundo A. Martinez, 36, of Topeka, was...
Topeka man arrested for burglary at Calhoun’s Jewelers
FILE
No arrests made in fatal Butler Co. hit-and-run, suspect named

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Live at Five
Allison Marker of the YWCA of NE Kansas discusses the 35th annual YWCA Women of Excellence...
YWCA of NE Kansas celebrates Women of Excellence
Allison Marker of the YWCA of NE Kansas discusses the 35th annual YWCA Women of Excellence...
YWCA of NE Kansas celebrates Women of Excellence
The assessments are expected to be completed by the end of August.
The Flint Hills Wellness Coalition Launches Housing Conditions Survey Pilot Project in Manhattan