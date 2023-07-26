Collision involving teen drivers along Highway 24 sends one to hospital

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old driver was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a 15-year-old driver along Highway 24 in Wamego.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Highway 99 in Pottawatomie Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Ford Fiesta driven by Elijah Bergmeier, 18, of Wamego, had been headed south on K-99 through the intersection. Meanwhile, a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Owen Propp, 15, of St. Geroge, had failed to yield at the intersection where the two vehicles collided.

KHP said Bergmeier was taken to Wamego Health Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials also noted that Propp and his adult passenger, Deborah Eckhart, 41, of St. George, both escaped the crash without injury and were also wearing their seatbelts. Two other juveniles were in this vehicle, however, no information about their identities or possible injuries has been released.

