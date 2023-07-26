Collision involving teen drivers along Highway 24 sends one to hospital

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old driver was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a 15-year-old driver along Highway 24 in Wamego.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Highway 99 in Pottawatomie Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Ford Fiesta driven by Elijah Bergmeier, 18, of Wamego, had been headed south on K-99 through the intersection. Meanwhile, a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Owen Propp, 15, of St. Geroge, had failed to yield at the intersection where the two vehicles collided.

KHP said Bergmeier was taken to Wamego Health Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials also noted that Propp and his adult passenger, Deborah Eckhart, 41, of St. George, both escaped the crash without injury and were also wearing their seatbelts. Two other juveniles were in this vehicle, however, no information about their identities or possible injuries has been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
FILE
No arrests made in fatal Butler Co. hit-and-run, suspect named
FILE
Jayhawk offensive lineman charged following threats at Football Complex
TPD officials said as a result of the investigation, Raymundo A. Martinez, 36, of Topeka, was...
Topeka man arrested for burglary at Calhoun’s Jewelers
Dakota McBurney
Wanted man arrested after spotted exiting vehicle in Central Topeka

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Midday in Kansas
FILE
4 Topekans hospitalized after SUV collides with tree along I-70
SOS Kansas Inc. announced the 2023 Strong Ambassadors raised $50,901 for services. The SOS...
Domestic violence non-profit raises more than $50,000 for services
An injured Bald Eagle is recovered in Clay Co. over the weekend of July 21, 2023.
Bald Eagle injured in Clay Co. may have been hit by vehicle