City Council continues to discuss Topeka’s ongoing homelessness issue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Topeka leaders agreed to refocus their efforts to address the homeless problem in the capital city.

Councilmember Karen Hiller said there are several factors to consider.

“One is the track of the concern about the individual themselves and making sure that they’re getting the housing that can be available, the services they need so can get back to the optimum level of living their lives that they can. But correspondly, there’s a great concern about what’s going on in our neighborhoods and in our business districts right now and it’s not okay with people.”

Hiller believes the City’s situation calls for help from a third party, whether that be from a mediator or the consulting firm it enlisted in February.

“In effect that’s the role that Brianna Sylver has, but she got caught in this pivot of exactly what we were doing. Certainly, we need somebody to pull that all together.

Many on the council expressed frustration in the lack of progress, though Hiller is optimistic it will come time.

“I think we really kicked around the various concerns that people had about how the issue is being addressed so far and although it wasn’t specific, I think it’s very clear that everybody wants to pull it around and have more clarity.”

Though no action was taken Tuesday, Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla expressed his wishes for the City to keep working with the consultant as it continues to search for the best course of action.

