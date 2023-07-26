Bald Eagle injured in Clay Co. may have been hit by vehicle

An injured Bald Eagle is recovered in Clay Co. over the weekend of July 21, 2023.
An injured Bald Eagle is recovered in Clay Co. over the weekend of July 21, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Bald Eagle found in Clay County that had most likely been hit by a car is on the road to recovery.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that over the weekend of July 21, Lt. Alexander was called to an area of Clay Co. with reports of an injured bald eagle.

Officials said they were able to find the eagle and safely take it to get an evaluation at Operation Wildlife.

Wildlife experts found the eagle had a pelvic injury that had most likely been caused by a vehicle.

Game Wardens noted that the eagle remains in the care of the wildlife rehabilitation facility.

