4 Topekans hospitalized after SUV collides with tree along I-70

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Topekans were sent to the hospital after the SUV they were in collided with a tree along I-70 in Douglas Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 198.8 along westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Ford Expedition driven by Fernando Cadena-Garcia, 36, of Topeka, had been headed west on the interstate in the right lane when the vehicle veered off the road.

KHP said the SUV continued into the north ditch where it entered the brush line and collided with a tree.

Cadena-Garcia escaped the crash without injury while his passengers, Deybin Peves-Perez, 26, Joel Dammin-Sanches, 28, Martha Arguijo, 19, and David Aguilar, 31, were all sent to Stormont Vail Health with suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that it remains unknown if any of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
FILE
No arrests made in fatal Butler Co. hit-and-run, suspect named
FILE
Jayhawk offensive lineman charged following threats at Football Complex
TPD officials said as a result of the investigation, Raymundo A. Martinez, 36, of Topeka, was...
Topeka man arrested for burglary at Calhoun’s Jewelers
Dakota McBurney
Wanted man arrested after spotted exiting vehicle in Central Topeka

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Midday in Kansas
SOS Kansas Inc. announced the 2023 Strong Ambassadors raised $50,901 for services. The SOS...
Domestic violence non-profit raises more than $50,000 for services
An injured Bald Eagle is recovered in Clay Co. over the weekend of July 21, 2023.
Bald Eagle injured in Clay Co. may have been hit by vehicle