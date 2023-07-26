4 Topekans hospitalized after SUV collides with tree along I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Topekans were sent to the hospital after the SUV they were in collided with a tree along I-70 in Douglas Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 198.8 along westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Ford Expedition driven by Fernando Cadena-Garcia, 36, of Topeka, had been headed west on the interstate in the right lane when the vehicle veered off the road.

KHP said the SUV continued into the north ditch where it entered the brush line and collided with a tree.

Cadena-Garcia escaped the crash without injury while his passengers, Deybin Peves-Perez, 26, Joel Dammin-Sanches, 28, Martha Arguijo, 19, and David Aguilar, 31, were all sent to Stormont Vail Health with suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that it remains unknown if any of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

