2 juveniles found, others sought following vandalism at Concordia park

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two juveniles have been found while law enforcement continues to look for others connected to the vandalism that closed the Concordia Pool.

The Concordia Police Department says that on Tuesday, July 25, the continued investigation into damage caused at City Park revealed the identities of two juvenile suspects to officials.

Earlier in July, officials offered a $200 reward for information that led to the arrest of those responsible for vandalism that forced the closure of both the Concordia Pool and the pickleball court.

Concordia Police offer reward after vandalism closes pool, pickleball court

CPD noted that a report requesting charges for both minors will be forwarded to the Cloud Co. Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement said the investigation into the vandalism continues as they continue to pursue other possible suspects.

