Wilson, Anderson Big 12 Athlete of the Year Nominees

(WOWT)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of the best Jayhawk athletes from the 2022-2023 school year are being recognized.

Jalen Wilson and Rylee Anderson were among the list of Big 12 Athlete of the Year Nominees.

Wilson was recently drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the 51st pick of the NBA draft. He won the Julius Erving Award for the country’s best small forward, he was a consensus 2022-23 All-America First Team member, a unanimous selection as the 2022-23 Big 12 Player of the Year and to the All-Big 12 First Team. He led the Big 12 in scoring (20.1 ppg), rebounding (8.3 rpg) and double doubles (12).

As for Anderson, she was an Indoor First Team All-American (NCAA runner-up in the Women’s High Jump with a 1.88m clearance) and Outdoor Second Team All-American (12th place at the 2023 Outdoor National Championships). Back-to-Back Big 12 champion, winning both the indoor and outdoor women’s high jump title this season. Placed either first or second in every regular-season indoor and outdoor meet she competed in.

The winners will be announced Monday, July 31

BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023

