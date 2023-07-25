Weight loss drugs may ‘paralyze’ stomach, according to reports

FILE - Some doctors said they are concerned that weight loss drugs are causing stomach paralysis.
FILE - Some doctors said they are concerned that weight loss drugs are causing stomach paralysis.(MGN Online)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT
(CNN) - Doctors are seeing some cases of stomach paralysis in patients who took popular weight loss medications.

The Food and Drug Administration has gotten similar reports.

Ozempic and Wegovy both utilize the drug semaglutide. It mimics a natural hormone that slows the passage of food through the stomach, helping patients feel fuller longer.

Some doctors said they are concerned the drugs may cause or exacerbate stomach paralysis in some patients.

The FDA said it has been unable to determine if the medications were the cause or if it may have been caused by a different issue, so more research is needed.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, said drugs in this class have been used safely for years to treat diabetes and obesity.

The company says the medications have been extensively studied in the real world and in clinical trials and that the majority of gastrointestinal side effects for semaglutide are mild to moderate and of short duration.

