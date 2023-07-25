Wanted man arrested after spotted exiting vehicle in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for a previous attempt to outrun law enforcement following an incident that involved drugs and theft was arrested after he was spotted in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, officials spotted a man known to be wanted while on patrol. The suspect was identified as Dakota T. McBurney, 22, of Topeka.

According to public record, McBurney had been wanted in connection to a previous incident that involved drugs, theft and an attempt to outrun law enforcement.

As McBurney exited his vehicle near SW 14th and SW Lincoln St. officials said they stopped him and arrested him.

McBurney was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Theft between $1,500 and $25,000

Interference with law enforcement

Flee or attempt to elude - commission of any felony

As of Tuesday, McBurney remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.