UnitedHealthcare donates $500,000 to four nonprofit organizations in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - UnitedHealthcare is awarding $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based nonprofit organizations in Kansas to expand access to care and address social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.

UnitedHealthcare officials said in total, the company is donating more than $11.1 million in grants through its Empowering Health program across 12 states. The grants will assist people experiencing challenges such as food access and nutrition, social isolation and behavioral health issues, and support local health education efforts.

UnitedHealthcare shared that the grants recipients in Kansas include:

American Heart Association , statewide – $275,000 to expand food access and nutrition education programs for the four Native American tribes of Kansas by supporting culturally relevant programming, strengthening storytelling, expanding the annual tribal meeting and piloting a food as medicine program. – $275,000 to expand food access and nutrition education programs for the four Native American tribes of Kansas by supporting culturally relevant programming, strengthening storytelling, expanding the annual tribal meeting and piloting a food as medicine program.

Community Behavioral Health , a subsidiary of the , a subsidiary of the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas , statewide – $100,000 to expand Mental Health First Aid training for youth, teens and adults, and train educators in Spanish-language versions of programs.

Horizons Mental Health Center , Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt and Reno counties – $75,000 to expand Mental Health First Aid training for youth and teens through school partnerships.

Harvesters, Northeast Kansas – $50,000 to address the root causes of hunger by supporting health, workforce development and transportation food programs through enhancing partnerships with health care and community-based organizations to increase access to fresh, healthy food for underserved communities. – $50,000 to address the root causes of hunger by supporting health, workforce development and transportation food programs through enhancing partnerships with health care and community-based organizations to increase access to fresh, healthy food for underserved communities.

“UnitedHealthcare is honored to support the important work these local organizations are doing to provide greater access to services for underserved communities in Kansas,” said Kevin Sparks, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kansas. “Social and economic factors continue to have a significant impact on achieving and maintaining good health. These grants enable us to work closely with our community partners and to be there for what matters in addressing social determinants of health for their residents.”

UnitedHealthcare officials indicated according to the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, about 80% of what influences a person’s health relates to nonmedical issues, such as food, housing, transportation and the financial means to pay for basic daily needs.

Identifying and addressing social determinants of health needs is a core aspect of how UnitedHealthcare serves its members. Last year, UnitedHealthcare screened 4.9 million members, made 2.4 million referrals to community resources, and ultimately closed the loop and confirmed that 84% of members had at least one of their social needs met.

Since launching its Empowering Health commitment in 2018, UnitedHealthcare officials said they have now invested more than $62 million in Empowering Health grants, reaching nearly 11 million people through partnerships with community-based organizations in 30 states and the District of Columbia.

UnitedHealthcare officials said UnitedHealth Group, including UnitedHealthcare and Optum, and its affiliated companies, is dedicated to advancing health equity and building healthier communities by supporting programs to improve access to care and address key determinants of health. In Kansas, this includes more than $3.7 million in contributions over the last three years representing its businesses, foundations and employees.

UnitedHealthcare officials noted additionally, UnitedHealth Group has invested more than $800 million in affordable housing communities since 2011, partnered with food banks and meal-delivery services, and in 2019 joined with the American Medical Association to standardize how social determinants of health data is collected and used to create more holistic care plans. In June 2022, the United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group, made a $100 million commitment over 10 years to advance health equity, furthering its efforts to eliminate health disparities. This was the largest single philanthropic commitment ever made by the United Health Foundation.

