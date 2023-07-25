Tuesday forecast: Triple digits today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 90s yesterday, we’ll have a lot more triple digits for temperatures the rest of the week. Heat will remain the big concern through early next week with low chances for rain. Even if there is any rain or storms that develop or move into the area, most spots will likely remain dry.

Taking Action:

Stay cool! With temperatures 95-104 and heat indices 100-110. Please stay safe and limit outdoor exposure. Stay hydrated and keep your pets in mind as well. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer (more than tornadoes) so it is extremely important to stay cool especially at night. With mild temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s for most of the week, if you’re not able to cool down properly at night it will have an impact on the next day.



Clouds at times with very low chances for rain could have an impact on temperatures at times. Humidity will as well. Remember the higher the humidity the ‘cooler’ the temperature but when it’s all said and done with all those factors we won’t be able to avoid the heat. Heat index for much of the next 8 days will be between 100-110 so consider yourself lucky if you get some of those ‘cooling’ factors and remain cooler than that on an afternoon.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early otherwise mostly sunny. (It is worth noting that one of the short term models is indicating mostly cloudy skies but it is still indicating the triple digit heat for most). Highs in the upper 90s to 105°. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph. There is a very low chance for a brief shower/storm late this afternoon but chances are very slim.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out late. Lows in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. High 100-105, a few spots may be hotter. Wind SW/NW 5-15 mph.

We’ll continue with similar heat to end the week with a low possibility of a slight cool down this weekend before warming up early next week. As mentioned any meaningful rain chances are very low for the next 8 days and any possible moderate to heavy rain from any t-storms that develop will be on an isolated basis with most spots getting little to no rain through early next week.

