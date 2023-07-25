TPD investigating two deaths deemed ‘not suspicious’

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating the death of two people found Monday afternoon.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers were called around 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check in the 1200 block of SW Polk St. They found two people, who were both later declared dead by medical personnel.

TPD says the deaths are considered medical in nature, not suspicious.

Still, anyone with information should contact TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or 785-368-9400, or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

