Topeka Salvation Army to offer cooling center Tuesday through Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People needing to escape the heat will have several places to go this week in Topeka.

The Salvation Army at 1320 S.E. 6t h Ave. will offer a cooling center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

In addition to providing a cooling station, the Salvation Army will offer with ice-cold water and granola bars in the front lobby of its building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donations of bottled water are welcome and may be dropped off at the Salvation Army during cooling-center hours.

Salvation Army officials said the cooling station is open to anyone in the community.

Several other cooling center locations are being offered this week in Topeka, including:

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Central Park Community Center, 1534 SW Clay, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Crestview Community Center:, 4801 S.W. Shunga Drive, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; closed Sunday.

Garfield Community Center, 1600 N.E. Quincy, 3:30 to 6 p.m. weekdays; noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Oakland Community Center:, 801 N.E. Poplar, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 S.E. 21st, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; closed Sunday.

Shawnee North Community Center, 300 N.E. 43rd, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Topeka LULAC Senior Center, 1502 N.E. Seward Ave., 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays; closed Saturday and Sunday.

