Topeka Salvation Army to offer cooling center Tuesday through Friday

Other cooling stations include Shawnee County community centers, library and LULAC Senior Center
The Topeka Salvation Army at 1320 S.E. 6th Ave. will offer a cooling center from 7 a.m. to 7...
The Topeka Salvation Army at 1320 S.E. 6th Ave. will offer a cooling center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People needing to escape the heat will have several places to go this week in Topeka.

The Salvation Army at 1320 S.E. 6t h Ave. will offer a cooling center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

In addition to providing a cooling station, the Salvation Army will offer with ice-cold water and granola bars in the front lobby of its building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donations of bottled water are welcome and may be dropped off at the Salvation Army during cooling-center hours.

Salvation Army officials said the cooling station is open to anyone in the community.

Several other cooling center locations are being offered this week in Topeka, including:

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Central Park Community Center, 1534 SW Clay, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Crestview Community Center:, 4801 S.W. Shunga Drive, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; closed Sunday.

Garfield Community Center, 1600 N.E. Quincy, 3:30 to 6 p.m. weekdays; noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Oakland Community Center:, 801 N.E. Poplar, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 S.E. 21st, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; closed Sunday.

Shawnee North Community Center, 300 N.E. 43rd, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Topeka LULAC Senior Center, 1502 N.E. Seward Ave., 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays; closed Saturday and Sunday.

