Topeka organizations aim to assist residents in need amid heat wave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army and Mobile Access Partnership provide supplies and shelter to Topeka residents in need during this week’s heat wave.

With temperatures increasing into triple digits, the Salvation Army is hosting a cooling center for residents in need. The center allows residents to cool off with air conditioning and drink some cold water. The cooling center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the remainder of the week.

“We want to represent the community well and providing the help that we can provide,” said Major Tom McDowell of Topeka Salvation Army. “We are in our disaster mode in responding to this heat so that people can come to our building and have a few hours of relief and have cold water to drink.”

Mobile Access Partnership, in partnership with other organizations, is putting together a hydration drive in an effort to supply water to people in need during the severe heat. Some say that water is the most immediate need at the moment, especially for those without homes.

“So what we have is called a hydration drive for MOBILE partnerships,” said Barry Feaker, CEO of Compassion Strategies. “So people can do something as simple as buying a case of water, bringing it to the rescue mission, and then we are able to deploy it to this event as well as out into the streets.”

Some say the drive could be the difference between life and death for some individuals.

“They provide water, at this time of the year with this heat is really life-saving,” said Aimee Copp-Hasty, Development Director at Valeo Behavioral Health. “So this drive is very important because we are supposed to have a week of over 100 degrees, and people really need water to stay alive.”

You can donate to the hydration drive any time by dropping off electrolyte drinks at the Valeo Lobies, 330 SW Oakley, or the TRM Warehouse, 401 NW Norris. You can also give online at any time.

