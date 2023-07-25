Topeka Mayor reiterates city’s disinterest in operating Hotel Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Mayor Mike Padilla made clear the city will not be involved in operating Hotel Topeka.

The city was the high bidder at last months property auction, acquiring the hotel for approximately $8M.

Padilla says the city bought the hotel to protect and grow its assets.

“If those properties came up and were purchased by someone out of state, and they had no real plan to develop that property, it would quickly go into distress,” said Padilla during Tuesday’s monthly press conference. “And so we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen. That hotel is very positioned to be a bigger asset.”

He says buying and renovating the hotel will create economic opportunities for the city as a whole by generating tax dollars.

“I want people to understand that this was a move to better our position as a community to invite more conferences and conventions, grow our bed tax, that grow our sales tax. All of this is economic development, it’s just something that we’ve never done before.”

Interim city manager Richard Neinstedt notes the economic deficit the city could see if the hotel weren’t around and the potential it has to attract business.

“If that hotel were not a part of this economy, we would notice that,” said Neinstedt. “And it’s not only the city that’s interested in that succeeding and trying to get the right management there. It’s also greater Topeka. It’s our convention and tourism agencies. You think about the spin off of vendors that might work at that hotel. That’s why it’s important to this community.”

Padilla said the city has now filled two requests for proposal, one for the hotels operations and the other for asset management.

“So I want to assure the citizens of citizens of Topeka that we’ve put together a very experienced and knowledgeable team internally, and we’re looking with experts, external experts to help us get to that position where we’ve made the best decision we can for the city of Topeka.”

Council members heard a study last week that projected renovations to cost around $20M on top of the initial purchase price of the hotel.

Courts are anticipated to finalize the city’s purchase of the hotel in August.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.