Topeka man injured after car nose-dives into rural Douglas Co. culvert

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle nose-dived into a culvert in rural Douglas Co.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, emergency crews were called to the area of E. 50 and N. 1700 Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash - near the Shawnee Co. line in northwestern Douglas Co.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a Mazda 5 driven by a 48-year-old Topeka resident had been headed west in the 1 block of N. 1700 Rd. when, for an unknown reason, the car veered off the road.

From there, officials said the vehicle crashed into a culvert and landed on its front end before it rolled and landed back on its wheels.

Emergency crews said they were able to free the driver who had become trapped in his vehicle. He was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials did not identify the driver.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Gruber
Chase ends when suspect crashes vehicle into Topeka dry cleaner, 1 arrested
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Western Ave. shortly before 12:15 a.m. on...
Man injured in central Topeka Shooting
FILE
Officials hunt for suspect after woman hospitalized when car found in ravine
FILE
Report finds Kansas holds high SAT scores, high amount of threatened students

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Dakota McBurney
Wanted man arrested after spotted exiting vehicle in Central Topeka
Dolese and K-State celebrate the tenth anniversary of a $210 million gift on July 21, 2023.
Dolese gift continues to help K-State engineers grow a decade later
Larned State Hospital welcomes new Superintendent as old one set to retire