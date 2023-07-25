Topeka man injured after car nose-dives into rural Douglas Co. culvert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle nose-dived into a culvert in rural Douglas Co.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, emergency crews were called to the area of E. 50 and N. 1700 Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash - near the Shawnee Co. line in northwestern Douglas Co.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a Mazda 5 driven by a 48-year-old Topeka resident had been headed west in the 1 block of N. 1700 Rd. when, for an unknown reason, the car veered off the road.

From there, officials said the vehicle crashed into a culvert and landed on its front end before it rolled and landed back on its wheels.

Emergency crews said they were able to free the driver who had become trapped in his vehicle. He was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials did not identify the driver.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.