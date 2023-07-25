Topeka man arrested for burglary at Calhoun’s Jewelers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for a burglary at Calhoun’s Jewelers.

Topeka Police Department officials said officers responded to an alarm at Calhoun’s Jewelers located at 1801 SW Gage Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found that an individual had forced entry into the business.

TPD officials said as a result of the investigation, Raymundo A. Martinez, 36, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for burglary; dwelling to commit felony, theft, DV, or sexually motivated crime Criminal damage to property, and without consent value $1,000 to $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.